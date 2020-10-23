Andhra Pradesh’s Rajamahendravaram to get ‘Heritage City Tag’? All you need to know

"Godavari Pushkaram" is celebrated once every 12 years near Rajamahendravaram. (Reuters image)

Andhra Pradesh’s Rajamahendravaram or Rajahmundry is striving to get the heritage city tag from the Central government. The state Archaeological department has prepared a plan in this regard. The state authorities are collecting evidence and seeking remnants of Chalukya dynasty between the 10th and 11th centuries. The state Archaeological is gearing up to submit concrete evidence to get the Heritage City tag soon. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be approached for obtaining a nod for the excavations process. If the city manages to get the Heritage city tag from the central government, it will receive funds, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

Rajamahendravaram used to be known as Rajahmundry. Once the city was the first capital of several Telugu Kingdoms. However, the original name underwent a steady metamorphosis. Finally, the city got the name of Rajamahendravaram during the British rule, as per details provided by Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation. The city is located on the left bank of the river Godavari.

Legends say that Eastern Chalukya ruler Rajaraja Narendra constructed the city in A.D. 1022 but Rajamahendravaram came into existence even by 918 A.D. Vijayaditya Ammaraja–II, his half-brother prince Danamava, Rajaraja Narendra played a pivotal role behind the city’s rise to the zenith that remained intact till the middle of the Fifteenth Century when Reddy dynasty’s rule came to an end. During the British era, Rajahmundry was used as Godavari District’s “Head Quarters”, according to the details provided by East Godavari District Administration.

In Rajamahendravaram, one will witness modern day trade and commercial activities. However, there is an ample number of places where you will historical, mythological, and religious traces. There is Pandava Metta. It is a hillock and Pandavas on their way to Rameswaram stayed at Pandava Metta. “Godavari Pushkaram” is celebrated once every 12 years near Rajamahendravaram. Pushkaram is celebrated for 12 days. People perform Pujas after taking a dip in the river Godavari, as per details shared by the East Godavari District Administration.