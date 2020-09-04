Andhra Pradesh allows tourism activities to resume as per Unlock-4 norms

The closure of tourist sites and facilities, including hotels run by the APTDC due to the COVID-19 lockdown, caused a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore a month since March. (Representational image; PTI Photo)

Tourism activities are set to resume in Andhra Pradesh after a gap of five months as the state government on Friday permitted opening up of sites as per Unlock-4 guidelines.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said all tourist destinations, ropeway operations, boating, adventure sports and tourism-related transport operations were being opened with immediate effect.

Similarly, all museums and archaeological sites, including forts and protected monuments, buildings and structures were also being opened to the public, Bhargava told PTI.

We have issued necessary instructions to the AP Tourism Development Corporation and the Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums in this regard, asking them to scrupulously

following the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

The closure of tourist sites and facilities, including hotels run by the APTDC due to the COVID-19 lockdown, caused a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore a month since March.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bhargava, who is also Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), issued a memo, permitting opening of bars in Class-1 clubs, tourism facilities and also military canteens for liquor sale.

He directed the Excise Commissioner to take necessary action in line with it.