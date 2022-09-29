Anand Mahindra shares video clip of ‘powerful and technologically advanced’ Brihadisvara Temple; Know everything about it

Indian businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a video clip of the “powerful and technologically advanced” Brihadisvara Temple that shows the zenith of the Chola architecture. The temple is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the state.

“An informative and inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world,” tweeted the business tycoon, on Wednesday. The clip has garnered more than 36K views and 7300 plus retweets within 24 hours.

Here are seven fascinating facts related to the temple:

1) Brihadishvara Temple is a Dravidian-style Hindu temple and is dedicated to the god Shiva. It is an example of fully realized Tamil architecture.

2) In India, it is located on the south bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and is called Dakshina Meru (Mount Meru of the south).

3) It is one of the largest Hindu temples and was built by Chola emperor Rajaraja I (between 1003 and 1010 CE).

4) The temple is a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the “Great Living Chola Temples”.

5) Built using granite, the temple has one of the largest Shiva lingas in the country.

6) Officially, it is known as Rajarajeshwaram temple-literally “the temple of the almighty of Rajaraja”.

7) Height of Brihadisvara Temple is 66 m (just 7 m less than Delhi’s Qutab Minar-73 m).

8) The temple’s construction is so perfect that it survived, reportedly, six major earthquakes in 1000 years and did not suffer any damage.

9) In south India, at a height of more than 60 m, the main shrine of the Lord Shiva temple is the highest pyramidal shrine tower! As per legends, its domed cupola was transported to the structure’s apex via a gently sloping ramp that was 6.5 km long. The cupola weighs more than 80 tons.

10) The temple is famed for the quality of its sculpture, It commissioned the brass Nataraja-Lord Shiva as the lord of dance, in the 11th century. The complex includes shrines for Murugan, Nandi, Parvati, Vinayagar, Chandeshvara, Sabhapati, Dakshinamurti, Varahi, Thiyagarajar of Thiruvarur, and others.

