Amusement parks to reopen in Maharashtra from Oct 22; no nod for water parks

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 65,91,697 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 28,631 active cases.

As the coronavirus figures show the signs of declining in Maharashtra, the state government has allowed the reopening of amusement parks from October 22, the Chief Minister’s secretariat said on Monday. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted, it added.

The meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force was held here by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops.

“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

“It was also decided to allow rides (except water rides) in the open space in amusement parks,” it added.

Thackeray directed officials to prepare guidelines for extending the operational hours for restaurants and shops.

The chief minister also instructed the Public Health Department to coordinate with the Centre on the availability of vaccines for children. He also asked them to prepare a plan for inoculating children once the Centre approves it.

Although the second wave of the pandemic has subsided, the danger of a third wave is still there and it is very important to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, the CM said.

Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease consultant at Global Hospital at Parel in Mumbai and a member of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force said, with the chief minister likely to announce relaxations for restaurants and shopkeepers, people of the city and Maharashtra must follow the social distancing norms like compulsory masking and vaccination.

The chief minister had last month announced that cinema halls and drama theatres can reopen in Maharashtra from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said theatres and cinema halls, which will reopen from October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks after meeting the representatives of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association.

