Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from January 31: Check booking details

The famous Amrit Udyan (formerly Mughal Gardens) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open to the public from January 31, 2023. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan – Udyan Utsav 2023 today. The visitors will be able to see cultivated Tulips of 12 unique varieties and many other attractions.

The public will be able to witness Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden during their visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

When to Visit Amrit Udyan

This time, the iconic Gardens will remain open for about two months. It will open to the general public from January 31 to March 26, 2023. However, it will remain closed on Mondays (for maintenance) and on March 08 on account of Holi.

For some special categories such as farmers, differently abled persons, personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police, and women including tribal women’s SHGs, the udyan will open on March 28,29,30, and 31 respectively.

The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10:00 hrs and 16:00 hrs.

How to visit Amrit Udyan

The nearest metro station is Central Secretariat. After exiting from the Rail Bhavan side, they have to walk to Gate No. 35. The entry and exit for all visitors will be from this gate of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Know how to book

The people have to book their slots well in advance. The booking will be done online mode by visiting the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan at rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in. The online booking can also be made through rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

For the walk-in visitors, the self-registration is to be done at the facilitation counters and at the Self-Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a statement, the President’s Secretariat said, “It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time.”