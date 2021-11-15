American Airlines starts New York-Delhi flight from November 12

The New York-Delhi service will be operated through Boeing 777-300 aircraft that has 8 first-class seats, 52 business-class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 216 economy-class seats, the airline's statement noted.
American Airlines has started a daily flight on New York-Delhi route from November 12 onwards, a statement said on Monday. The New York-Delhi service will be operated through Boeing 777-300 aircraft that has 8 first-class seats, 52 business-class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 216 economy-class seats, the airline’s statement noted.
American and IndiGo had in September announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter’s flights on 29 domestic routes.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the Covid pandemic. However, limited international passenger flights been permitted since July last year under air bubble arrangements that India has formed with approximately 28 countries.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.