Ambedkar memorial project: Height of Babasaheb’s proposed statue set to be raised by 100 ft

The move comes after the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the proposal. (IE File image)

The height of the proposed statue of national icon and architect of the Constitution of India, Dr. BR Ambedkar, is set to increase by 100 feet. The proposal to raise the height of the statue that will come up at the Indu Mills compound in Mumbai’s Dadar area was approved by the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. With the approval, the height of the proposed statue along with the pedestal will increase to 450 ft. The project is set to be completed in the next two years. The MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) will be the nodal agency for the Ambedkar memorial project.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “The Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase the height of the bronze statue and pedestal from 350 feet to 450 feet.”

The Thackeray government has also announced certain changes in the project’s design. The proposed structure will now include an auditorium, a library and a research centre.

Delay and the proposed changes in design and other factors are likely to increase the cost of the project by Rs 1,000 crore. According to The Indian Express, the entire cost of the Ambedkar memorial project was estimated at around Rs 425 crore in 2012, while in 2017, the project was estimated at Rs 709 crore. Pawar stated that there will be no dearth of funds for the completion of the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ambedkar memorial project in October 2015. The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is also likely to build a “Mumbai Eye” — on the lines of the “London Eye”, which will be built near the Bandra-Worli sea link.