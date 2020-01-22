Every traveller’s must-visit destination! Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez visit Taj Mahal

The monument of love, as the Taj Mahal is often referred to, continues to inspire and delight travelers from all parts of the world throughout the year. (AP photo)

India’s iconic monument Taj Mahal is always on every traveller’s bucket list! During a three day trip to India, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Social media was abuzz with posts after Bezos and Lauren Sanchez clicked a photo in front of the iconic monument. Photographs show a happy, smiling Bezos and Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal.

A favourite spot among world leaders, celebrities and royals from across the globe, Taj Mahal continues to be a dream destination for those who visit India. The monument of love, as the Taj Mahal is often referred to, continues to inspire and delight travelers from all parts of the world throughout the year.

The American billionaire’s three day trip to India began last Tuesday, where he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial in Delhi. Dressed in an Indian style kurta, Jeff Bezos placed flowers as a mark of respect at the memorial.

Later, while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of India, Jeff Bezos flew kites with a group of kids. In his caption on the kite post, he wrote, “Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite.”

Indeed, a good tip for travellers to India to have fun while they are on a tour, even if it is a three day trip!

Later, Bezos also engaged with Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar during a forty minute chat on various topics. ‘Lots of fun on stage’ is how Bezos captioned his video on Twitter.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend pose in front of the Taj Mahal, then he bought it. pic.twitter.com/96s3z5Ybd5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2020

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the reflecting pool which leads to the 338-year-old mausoleum, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/smpkGXL0TE — Conan UA ???? (@Pavlo_UA) January 21, 2020

Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/wdZ2tEsySX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2020

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Rolling out details of the company’s fleet of electric delivery rickshaws, the American billionaire shared posts on Instagram as well as Twitter on Monday morning. Captioning the images as ‘Fully electric” and “Zero carbon”, Bezos shared a video of himself driving one of the electric rickshaws.

As most of you already know, this initiative is a part of Amazon’s global Climate Pledge, that was announced way back in September 2019.