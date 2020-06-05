  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amarnath Yatra: ‘Pratham Pooja’ held in Jammu

By: |
Published: June 5, 2020 10:54:06 PM

The 'Pratham Pooja' was conducted by principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Bipul Pathak, and SASB Additional CEO A K Soni.

Amarnath Yatra, Amarnath Yatra Pratham Pooja, Jammu and Kashmir, South Kashmir Himalayas, latest news Amarnath YatraNormally, the ceremony marks the start of the Amarnath Yatra which spans nearly two months. (File photo: IE)

The traditional ‘Pratham Pooja’ (first prayer) for the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas was held here on Friday, officials said. Normally, the ceremony marks the start of the Amarnath Yatra which spans nearly two months. However, this year, according to sources, the yatra is likely to begin in the last week of July and its duration shortened to 15 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Pratham Pooja’ was conducted by principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Bipul Pathak, and SASB Additional CEO A K Soni.

Related News

The first prayers were performed as is the annual practice. This was done as per schedule, Pathak told reporters.
“The yatra will be conducted with social distancing measures and other SOPs in place,” he said to a question about the commencement of the pilgrimage to the 3880-metre high cave shrine this year.

Pathak said the yatra may take place after taking into consideration all possibilities. “There are some problems. There is a shortage of labourers due to lockdown and preparations are still on,” he said.

According to the sources, helicopters are likely to be used for the yatra and it will conclude on August 3.

Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to begin from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23. It would have concluded on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 3.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Amarnath Yatra ‘Pratham Pooja’ held in Jammu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tirupati’s Lord Balaji temple to reopen for public darshan! Check date and number of devotees allowed per day
2Venice flooded by unusual high tide, third highest for June
3HC declines to interfere with Centre’s order setting max and minimum limits on air fare till August 24