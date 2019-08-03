Amarnath Yatra called off: Jammu and Kashmir orders tourists, yatris to leave valley immediately

Tourists waiting to leave the Valley on the banks of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Friday (ANI)

As security forces stepped up operations in the Valley and the J&K police chief spoke of “fresh inputs of increase in violence by terrorists”, the state administration, in an unprecedented move, suspended the annual Amarnath Yatra ahead of time and ordered yatris and tourists to leave the Valley immediately.

In an order issued on Friday, Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary (home), said: “Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatra, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

This comes a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh and XV Corps GOC Lt General KJS Dhillon met governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The order asking tourists and yatris to leave immediately has led to panic in the Valley and people in Srinagar are crowding markets to make emergency purchases to stock essential goods.

Government sources told The Indian Express that the security threat to the yatra is “significantly high” and despite the extensive preparations and high deployment of troops, the Yatra is being curtailed after “careful consideration”. This year, within a month of the start of the Yatra, approximately 3.40 lakh yatris have already visited the cave shrine, according to official figures.

On Friday, Lt Gen Dhillon, speaking at a joint briefing by security forces in Srinagar, said a Pakistan-made mine and a huge cache of arms were recovered from along the Yatra route.

He said searches were conducted along the route after specific intelligence that Pakistan-based terrorists might target the Yatra using improvised explosive devices and attack pilgrims.

The arms seized include a mine with a Pakistan Ordnance Factory stamp and an American sniper rifle M24. He did not give out details of the location saying the searches were still underway.

Lt Gen Dhillon said the IED threat is more “pronounced” in the hinterland while the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains “largely peaceful”.

Regular infiltration attempts, he said, are being made by Pakistan-based terrorists but the Army has been foiling the bids at the LoC.

On reports of additional troops being sent to the Valley, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said security personnel were on regular duty during the year because of elections, among others, with no time to relax. He said there were also “fresh inputs of increase in violence by terrorists” which made it necessary to “strengthen the counter intelligence grid” on the ground.