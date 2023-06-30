Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp on Friday. The batch of pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal under heavy security.

“CRPF has been deployed for the Yatra. Base camps have been completely secured. Our Bomb Disposal Squad is ready to detect explosives…We have made all arrangements. All routes have been covered,” said Hariom Khare, Commandant of 160 Battalion, CRPF. He added that CRPF will provide cover to the convoy that will accompany the pilgrims. They also have a “special equipment” which is being used for 24/7 surveillance. “We will use drones too & there will be air surveillance as well,” he added.

The 62-day pilgrimage will commence on July 1 and will end on August 31.

More about the Amarnath Yatra

The yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for the Hindu devotees. Pilgrims undertake the yatra to visit the Amarnath Cave which is located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in Srinagar. It is considered to be one of the holiest shrines of Lord Shiva.

From July 1, the yatra will commence simultaneously on two routes- the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. This is the only time of the year when doing this yatra is feasible as the Cave is accessible. The pilgrimage takes place during Shravani Mela.

How to carry out the yatra

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is doing the registration for the yatra through various centres located across the country. The online registration has also started for the yatra. Any individual between the ages of 13 and 70 can register for the yatra with a mandatory health certificate. Women who are six weeks into their pregnancy or more are not allowed.

History of the Amarnath Cave

The 46-kilometre-long Amarnath Yatra is believed to test the faith and belief of devotees. People believe that visiting the shrine absolves one of all the worldly sins. Legends say Lord Shiva chose the cave to reveal the secrets of immortality and the creation of the Universe to Goddess Parvati. The renowned ice lingam inside the cave represents Lord Shiva. It has been formed by a trickle of water from a cleft in the cave’s roof.

It is said that a shepherd named Buta Malik was the one who first discovered the cave.