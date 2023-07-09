Amarnath Yatra 2023: All you need to know about the holy pilgrimage, route, timings & more

Amarnath is one of the most renowned pilgrimage sites in India that draws numerous devotees each year. The journey commenced on July 1, 2023, attracting Hindu devotees from all parts of the world who eagerly embarked on a 62-day pilgrimage of great significance. This spiritual journey is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Significance

This shrine holds tremendous significance in Hindu culture and is considered extremely sacred. The main cave temple of Amarnath is situated at an elevation of 3,888 metres above sea level, approximately 141 kilometres away from the capital city of Srinagar in the state. The annual ‘Amarnath Yatra’ involves a special ceremony called ‘Pratham Pujan’ to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath. This occasion draws a vast number of devotees from all parts of the globe.

Route

The Amarnath Yatra offers two routes for pilgrims to choose from: Pahalgam and Baltal. While both routes provide good connectivity to major cities, a larger proportion of pilgrims opt to start their journey from Srinagar. This preference is largely due to the convenient accessibility of Srinagar’s airport, railway station, and bus stand.

Helicopter service

Pilgrims also have the option to book advance helicopter tickets for the Amarnath Yatra online through the official website of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB). Furthermore, tickets can be obtained from the Tatkal counter operated by helicopter service providers at the respective helipads. It is crucial to be both physically and mentally prepared for the journey.

Yatra Disrupted by persistent downpours

This year’s monsoon season has brought about severe consequences. The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the second consecutive day due to unfavorable weather conditions. Landslides have led to road closures in multiple locations, causing further disruptions. Heavy rains have led to the suspension of the pilgrimage on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Additionally, no new groups of pilgrims were permitted to travel from Jammu to Srinagar as the highway was blocked due to landslides in the Ramban district.