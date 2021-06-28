Amarnath Yatra 2021: Pilgrimage cancelled but devotees can watch live aarti online, check details

Shri Amarnathji Yatra of this year was scheduled to start simultaneously on both routes from June 28 to August 22. (File Photo)

The Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but all the religious rituals will be performed as per the tradition at the holy cave shrine. Devotees are not allowed to visit the holy cave this year too, but they can watch ‘live darshan’ and virtually attend the aarti. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has made all arrangements for live darshan.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra of this year was scheduled to start simultaneously on both routes from June 28 to August 22. However, a decision to cancel the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine was taken after a high-level meeting recently.

How to Watch Virtual Aarti

Live telecast of the aarti started today morning from the holy shrine cave of Lord Shiva. Aarti will be performed every day till August 22. It will be live-streamed on the official website and app of the Shri Amarnath Ji shrine board.

Aarti will be performed twice a day at the holy cave shrine. While the timing of morning aarti is 6 am to 6:30 am, devotees can virtually attend it in the evening from 5 pm to 5:30 pm.

The cave shrine of Lord Shiva is situated at the height of 3,880-metre in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. It is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages and every year devotes from around the world visit the cave for darshan. The journey to the cave begins from Pahalgam and Baltal. The distance of the cave from these places is 46 kms and 14 kms respectively.

Earlier, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had said that “it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s pilgrimage in the larger public interest.”