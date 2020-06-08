Amarnath Yatra 2020: Shorter route likely this year amid COVID-19 spike in J&K; check date, registration, age limit; details

There are two routes to the shrine, one which is known as the Pahalgam route and the other being the shorter Baltal trek.

Amarnath Yatra 2020 latest news: Shorter route likely to be taken for Amarnath Yatra this year and no pilgrims above 55 years will be allowed as part of the Yatra. This year’s Amarnath Yatra has also been shortened to 14 days due to COVID-19 outbreak, officials have stated on Saturday.

Amarnath yatra 2020 registration process and age limit

Wondering about Amarnath Yatra 2020 registration process? All Amarnath Yatra pilgrims now have to register online. As stated earlier,with the exception of sadhus, those above 55 years will not be permitted. In a first, the ‘Aarti’ will be broadcasted live so that devotees across the country can have a glimpse. This will continue throughout all fifteen days of the Amarnath yatra.

A spike of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, following which IE has reported that authorities are now considering a shorter Baltal route for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, which had been scheduled to start on June 23rd. Also, while an official confirmation regarding the date has not come in yet, IE report indicates that the Amarnath Yatra is likely to start on July 21, most probably through the shorter Baltal route instead of the usual longer route that is taken by the pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra season this year

In April, the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board and UT administration had initially stated in April that this year’s 41-day Yatra would be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. However, this was later withdrawn and now it has been rescheduled. The 41-day Yatra has now been curtailed to 14 days instead.

Amarnath Yatra route

Notably, there are two routes to the shrine, one which is known as the Pahalgam route and the other being the shorter Baltal trek. The latter is about 14 kms away from the Baltal base camp.

Quoting Shafqat Iqbal, DC of Ganderbal district in Kashmir, IE has reported him as saying the number of yatris are likely to be less this year and the yatra itself is likely to take place through the Baltal route and that tentative dates have not yet been communicated. He also stated that the work of trek clearance and repair is on as well. Quoting a senior official in Srinagar, the report cites his comment as saying that it will be challenging in case the Yatra does begin next month itself.