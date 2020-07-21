Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled! Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to telecast live virtual darshan due to COVID-19

Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled.

Amarnath Yatra 2020: There will be no Amarnath Yatra this year. news agency ANI today reported Raj Bhavan, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as saying that Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided it would not be advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra under the current circumstances. The Board expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to keep the religious sentiments alive, Board will continue live telecast/virtual darshan of morning and evening aarti. The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government, the Raj Bhavan said.

