Amarnath Yatra 2019 helicopter booking: Online booking for tickets to begin from May 1; check price

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 4:26:49 PM

The persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s Yatra.

amarnath yatra 2019 helicopter booking, amarnath yatra helicopter booking 2019, amarnath shrine board helicopter booking, amarnath yatra helicopter booking price, amarnath helicopter booking online, amarnath helicopter booking 2019, amarnath helicopter service price, helicopter booking for amarnath yatra 2019, online booking of amarnath yatra helicopter tickets, online booking of amarnath yatra helicopter tickets, amarnath yatra online book for helicopter ticket, amarnath online helicopter booking, amarnath helicopter booking online, amarnath helicopter tickets bookingAmarnath Yatra 2019: A state-wise list of doctors and medical institutes authorized to issue CHCs has been put on the website of the shrine board to ensure authenticity.

The online booking of helicopter tickets for Amarnathji Yatra 2019 shall commence on May 1, from 10:00 A.M. The shrine board has made arrangements with Global Vectra Helicorps Ltd. and Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd. on the Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni-Neelgrath (Baltal) Sector and UTair India Pvt. Ltd. on the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector.

Giving further details, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, SASB informed that online booking facility shall be available to the intending Yatris from May 1, 2019, on the website of the aforesaid Companies.

CEO, SASB informed that, based on competitive bidding, the one way per passenger helicopter fare for Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni has been fixed at Rs.1804/-. Similarly, the one-way Pahalgam-Panjtarni fare will be Rs. 3104/-.

READ: Amarnath yatra 2019 registration: 46-day pilgrimage to begin on 1 July

However, the Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, all such Yatris shall not be allowed to board the helicopter services unless they produce the required Compulsory Health Certificate issued by authorized Doctor/ Institutes which have been notified by their respective State Governments.

Thus, these helicopter traveling Yatris shall have to furnish Compulsory Health Certificates at the time of boarding the helicopter at Neelgrath or Pahalgam, without which the boarding passes will not be issued to them.

CEO, SASB advised Yatris to get helicopter tickets only from the aforesaid authorized helicopter operators or their authorized agents and not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements who may mislead them and try to sell fake tickets. The details of the agents authorized by the helicopter operators to issue tickets will be available under the link of helicopter operators on the SASB website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

Also, the persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s Yatra.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Amarnath Yatra 2019 helicopter booking: Online booking for tickets to begin from May 1; check price
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition