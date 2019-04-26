Amarnath Yatra 2019 helicopter booking: Online booking for tickets to begin from May 1; check price

The online booking of helicopter tickets for Amarnathji Yatra 2019 shall commence on May 1, from 10:00 A.M. The shrine board has made arrangements with Global Vectra Helicorps Ltd. and Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd. on the Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni-Neelgrath (Baltal) Sector and UTair India Pvt. Ltd. on the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector. Giving further details, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, SASB informed that online booking facility shall be available to the intending Yatris from May 1, 2019, on the website of the aforesaid Companies. CEO, SASB informed that, based on competitive bidding, the one way per passenger helicopter fare for Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni has been fixed at Rs.1804 Similarly, the one-way Pahalgam-Panjtarni fare will be Rs. 3104 READ: Amarnath yatra 2019 registration: 46-day pilgrimage to begin on 1 July However, the Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, all such Yatris shall not be allowed to board the helicopter services unless they produce the required Compulsory Health Certificate issued by authorized Doctor\/ Institutes which have been notified by their respective State Governments. Thus, these helicopter traveling Yatris shall have to furnish Compulsory Health Certificates at the time of boarding the helicopter at Neelgrath or Pahalgam, without which the boarding passes will not be issued to them. CEO, SASB advised Yatris to get helicopter tickets only from the aforesaid authorized helicopter operators or their authorized agents and not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements who may mislead them and try to sell fake tickets. The details of the agents authorized by the helicopter operators to issue tickets will be available under the link of helicopter operators on the SASB website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. Also, the persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year\u2019s Yatra.