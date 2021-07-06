Amarnath board launches online services for devotees

“We are making an arrangement with the postal department for dispatching the prasad within 48 hours,” Kumar said. PTI MIJ

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to provide a personal experience to the devotees.

“For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under the virtual mode. The devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name.

Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees,” a spokesman of the board said. With the launch of new online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the devotees of Lord Shiva from across the world can perform online virtual ‘pooja’ and ‘hawan’ at the holy cave, the Lt Governor said.

The online ‘prasad’ booking service was also extended to the devotees through this initiative, he added. “Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is extending online services including virtual pooja for devotees in their name, virtual hawan (with darshan) by name and online prasad booking,” said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the shrine board.

The CEO said online services can be booked through the board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by visiting the ‘Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad’ page and also through the board’s mobile application from Tuesday onwards, by paying Rs 1,100 for virtual pooja, Rs 1,100 for prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), Rs 2,100 for prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), Rs 5,100 for the special hawan or combination of any of the above.

The virtual pooja or hawan would be carried out by the priest at the holy cave by pronouncing the name and ‘gotra’ of the devotee along with chanting of ‘mantras and shlokas’.

The devotees would be allowed in a virtual online room through Jio meet application where they would be having a special virtual pooja and darshan of the holy ice ‘lingam’ in their name, he added.

