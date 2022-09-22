Alliance Air to recommence Delhi-Shimla direct daily flight from 26th September 2022

To offer better air connectivity between Tier-2 / Tier-3 towns to their closest metro city hubs, Alliance Air is expanding its connectivity in North India by recommencing its maiden RCS route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi, which will operate daily effective 26th September 2022. This flight will operate with new ATR42-600. Earlier the recommencement of this flight was scheduled on 6th September 2022 but due to bad weather condition the flight could not commence operations.



Also Read | India’s air passenger traffic to double to 400mn: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Flight 9I 821 will depart from Delhi at 0710 hrs and arrive in Shimla at 0820 hrs. Flight 9I 822 will depart from Shimla at 0850 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1000 hrs. The introductory all inclusive Fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be INR 2141 /-.



Shimla is the capital and the largest city of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla was built on top of seven hills: Inverarm Hill, Observatory Hill, Prospect Hill, Summer Hill, Bantony Hill, Elysium Hill and Jakhu Hill. The highest point in Shimla is the Jakhu hill, which is at a height of 2,454metres (8,051 ft). In recent times the city has spread past the initial seven hills.

Also Read | DGCA extends 50% flight restriction on SpiceJet till Oct 29



Enhanced connectivity will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states. Alliance Air says that there are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and the airlines claims that they have comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30 inch.