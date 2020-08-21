Alliance Air flight between Coimbatore-Bengaluru from August 27

In the return direction, the plane would depart from Coimbatore at 7.55 AM and reach Bengaluru at 8.55 AM, the release said.
Alliance Air would start service between Bengaluru and Coimbatore from August 27. The ATR flights, to be operated on all days except Tuesdays, can accommodate 70 passengers, a press release said here on Friday.
The flight would leave Bengaluru at 6.30 AM and reach Coimbatore at 7.30 AM. In the return direction, the plane would depart from Coimbatore at 7.55 AM and reach Bengaluru at 8.55 AM, the release said.
On Sundays, the plane would depart from Bengaluru at 7 AM and reach Coimbatore at 8 AM. From Coimbatore, it would depart at 8.25 AM to reach Bengaluru at 9.25 AM, it said.
