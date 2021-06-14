All centrally protected ASI monuments to reopen from June 16

The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said.
Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.
