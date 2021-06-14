  • MORE MARKET STATS

All centrally protected ASI monuments to reopen from June 16

By: |
June 14, 2021 2:57 PM

The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said.

tajmahal, tourism sector, COVID-19 pandemic, tour guides, travel operators of Taj Mahal city, rising number of cases, covid affect Agra tourismVisitors will be able to book entry tickets online.

The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said.

Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. All centrally protected ASI monuments to reopen from June 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facilitating legitimate travel a top priority: American diplomat on allowing Indian students to go to the US
2Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
3Patnitop ropeway reopens for weekend operations in J-K after month-long Covid closure