ALERT! Travelling to Bangalore, Karnataka? RT-PCR report must for passengers from Kerala, foreign countries

By: |
February 16, 2021 6:33 PM

All persons arriving from Kerala to Karnataka are required to compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours

travelTravel. Representational image

All persons arriving from Kerala to Karnataka are required to compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours, the Karnataka Government said today. The state government also said that all International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID19 vaccination status are required to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour, news agency ANI reported.

(More details soon)

