Alert! Indian passports now have enhanced new safety features; here’s all you need to know

India’s national flower `Lotus’ has found its place in the new passports being printed and now being issued since last month is part of an effort to identify fake passports. Responding to queries related to the `Lotus’ appearing in the new passports, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Kumar clarified that “Lotus is the national flower and it is now part of the enhanced security feature to identify fake passports and is being printed on the passports.”

“These new features have been approved by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and there is a basket of new features will be seen in passports from time to time.”

What to look for in the new passports?

– The `Lotus’ has been printed inside a rectangle on the page has replaced the spot where the passport officer’s signature and seal are put

– Compared to the old passports where the space below the second page that contained the signature of the passport officer is now was empty

– This has been replaced by the Lotus printed in the rectangle. Separate columns for entering the name and address of the passport holder has been removed from the new passports

– The new passports come with new codes and have started being used in all the 36 passport offices across the country

– The new passport with special features was first distributed in Kochi last month

– The new passport has been printed on better quality paper and better printing

– It is being done at Nashik

– Besides the Ministry of External Affairs, other agencies including the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Indian Security Press (Nasik) are part of this new upgraded passport for travellers

– External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier this year in June had announced that the government will come up with advanced security features in passports

– He had said that there is a proposal by MEA to work on e-passports which would help in making a new passport booklet with modern security features.