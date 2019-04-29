Alaknanda cruise Varanasi booking online: Know fare, route details of this luxury cruise in river Ganga

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 5:44:00 PM

The Alaknanda-Kashi luxury cruise was launched on August 15, 2018, in Varanasi.

Alaknanda cruise Varanasi booking: One of India’s oldest cities, Varanasi, is a very popular tourist spot. The religious and spiritual environment, witnessing the aartis near river Ganga, experiencing the aura of the place is said to be a one-of-its-kind experience. Apart from enjoying the serenity of the place from its ghats, tourists can now also relax on a luxury cruise on the river Ganga in Varanasi. Started on August 15 last year, the Alaknanda-Kashi luxury cruise runs between Assi Ghat and Rajghat of Varanasi.

How to book Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi?

The Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi is the first ever air-conditioned luxury river cruise in the city. For bookings, tourists can visit the website of Nordic Cruise Line nordiccruiseline.com, the private entity that operates this luxury cruise. Here are the details.

Timings for morning cruise: 7.00 am to 8.30 am
Timings for evening cruise: 6.00 pm to 8.30 pm
Introductory Price: Rs 750 + GST onwards
Boarding Point: Alaknanda Jetty, Ravidas Park Ghat Nagwa, Varanasi

UP TOURISM’S TWEET:

This 12 kilometers-long luxury ride also gives a chance to experience the spectacular views of Varanasi and Ganga Aarti in the morning. Covering a distance of 1400 km all the way, the cruise reached Varanasi from Kolkata last year.

Here’s a look at some salient facts about the Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi:

Features that make the cruise ‘luxury’ class
This luxury ship is 2000sq.ft is a double-decker
The lower deck of the ship is air-conditioned
On both the floors, there are bio-toilets
Local, classical music plays on the cruise
Needless to say, the cruise also provides special local food items for the tourists
It also shows the Varanasi and Ganga aarti in the morning

Safety provisions for the new cruise
The Alaknanda-Kashi luxury cruise also has safety jackets and lifeguards on board for everyone’s safety
There is also be a lifeboat provision in case of an emergency

The Nordic Cruiseline has given the credit for this initiative to Narendra Modi government’s ‘Startup India’ programme.

