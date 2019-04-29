Alaknanda cruise Varanasi booking online: Know fare, route details of this luxury cruise in river Ganga

Alaknanda cruise Varanasi booking: One of India's oldest cities, Varanasi, is a very popular tourist spot. The religious and spiritual environment, witnessing the aartis near river Ganga, experiencing the aura of the place is said to be a one-of-its-kind experience. Apart from enjoying the serenity of the place from its ghats, tourists can now also relax on a luxury cruise on the river Ganga in Varanasi. Started on August 15 last year, the Alaknanda-Kashi luxury cruise runs between Assi Ghat and Rajghat of Varanasi. How to book Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi? The Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi is the first ever air-conditioned luxury river cruise in the city. For bookings, tourists can visit the website of Nordic Cruise Line nordiccruiseline.com, the private entity that operates this luxury cruise. Here are the details. Timings for morning cruise: 7.00 am to 8.30 am Timings for evening cruise: 6.00 pm to 8.30 pm Introductory Price: Rs 750 + GST onwards Boarding Point: Alaknanda Jetty, Ravidas Park Ghat Nagwa, Varanasi READ:\u00a0Char Dham Yatra 2019: How to reach there, where to stay and its significance for devotees UP TOURISM'S TWEET: Get ready to hop onboard the first ever air-conditioned luxury river cruise on the river Ganga. Witness the captivating ghats where the mighty river Ganga bathed in the golden sunrise. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha For bookings, click on to: pic.twitter.com\/wvfIqVsu9c \u2014 UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) April 27, 2019 This 12 kilometers-long luxury ride also gives a chance to experience the spectacular views of Varanasi and Ganga Aarti in the morning. Covering a distance of 1400 km all the way, the cruise reached Varanasi from Kolkata last year. Here's a look at some salient facts about the Alaknanda cruise in Varanasi: Features that make the cruise 'luxury' class This luxury ship is 2000sq.ft is a double-decker The lower deck of the ship is air-conditioned On both the floors, there are bio-toilets Local, classical music plays on the cruise Needless to say, the cruise also provides special local food items for the tourists It also shows the Varanasi and Ganga aarti in the morning Safety provisions for the new cruise The Alaknanda-Kashi luxury cruise also has safety jackets and lifeguards on board for everyone's safety There is also be a lifeboat provision in case of an emergency The Nordic Cruiseline has given the credit for this initiative to Narendra Modi government's 'Startup India' programme.