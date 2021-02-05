  • MORE MARKET STATS

As corona trend ebbs, Gandhinagar’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple to reopen from February 6, details here

By: |
February 5, 2021 10:57 AM

The temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations last year and partially opened for devotees on December 1

swaminarayan akshardham temple reopens, akshardham temple gandhinagar reopens, akshardham temple timings in Delhi, religious places reopening post pandemicSwaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Twitter)

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar will open doors completely for the public, February 6 onwards.

After remaining shut for over 11 months due to the pandemic, the large format film mystic India will be shown again along with water show, audio-animatronics show, light and sound shows.

The temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations last year and partially opened for devotees on December 1 for worshipping without access to the theatre.

Meanwhile, Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple located in East Delhi reopened for visitors on October 1, 2020, after months of remaining closed due to the coronavirus. Devotees are allowed to enter the temple between 5 pm and 7 pm. The only musical fountain was opened while the exhibition hall remains shut.

The temple management has made COVID-19 rules like the use of face masks and undergoing thermal screening before entering the premises, mandatory for devotees.

Akshardham temple is a magnanimous structure with figurines of prominent Hindu goddesses like Radha Krishna, Ram Sita, Shiv Parvati, and Lakshmi Narayan, all beautifully enshrined in the monument. Bharat Upvan and Halls of Virtue are other attractions of this place.

Carved statues of fauna and flora and mythological characters are the main attraction of this Hindu temple.

