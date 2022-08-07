Akasa Air’s maiden commercial flight takes off on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route; Jyotiraditya Scindia calls it ‘new dawn’ for civil aviation sector

The first commercial flight of Akasa Air, which was backed by aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh and entrepreneur Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, took off from Mumbai and reached its destination in Gujarat on Sunday. The aircraft was flagged off by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation. The company got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

During his speech at the airport, Jhunjhunwala thanked the Minister for his efforts and said that the country’s civil aviation ministry has given him an opportunity to operate a new airline. He also noted that nowhere in the world has an airline started and operated in just 12 months.

“Normally a child is born in 9 months, we took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he noted.

After formally launching Akasa Air’s first flight, Scindia said that the aviation industry in India is entering a new era. He noted that the country’s civil aviation sector has been through a difficult time in the past couple of years. However, he claimed that the industry is now poised to take off.

During the past decade, the aviation industry in India had seen a number of new entrants and new ideas. However, over the past couple of years, many airlines had to stop their operations.

According to Scindia, the rapid emergence and evolution of the aviation industry in the country can be attributed to the vision and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the country’s aviation sector was previously considered for the elite. However, under his leadership, the industry has transformed into a more accessible and affordable sector.

Akasa Air’s ambitious plan for the next five years has been acknowledged by the Minister. He noted that the company’s flights will connect every part of the country.

He also praised Jhunjhunwala for his innovation and said that he has shown that he is a great entrepreneur. Akasa Air is scheduled to start its services on multiple routes starting August 13.

This year in May, the company unveiled its brand logo, tagline, etc. Rising A is the brand logo. The tagline is ‘It’s Your Sky’ and the airline said it is its promise “to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys”.

The airline’s inaugural flight operated this morning. Akasa Air’s airline code is QP. as of now it will be offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad . Subsequently, from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are open for sale.

Akasa Air will commence daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai from September 15, 2022. The airline has also added a new route between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which will commence from August 23, 2022. Akasa Air had also announced its daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19, 2022.

On July 22, India’s newest airline Akasa Air opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.