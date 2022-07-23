Akasa Air to take to the skies on Aug 7, connecting four cities

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air announced on Friday that it will commence commercial operations on August 7, connecting four cities — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kochi — through 56 weekly flights in the first phase. The budget carrier will start 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from August 7. Another 28 weekly flights will be offered between Bengaluru and Kochi from August 13. The ticket sales for all the flights are open now.

One way Mumbai-Ahmedabad fare for a single person starts at Rs 3,945 under the ‘Saver’ category and Rs 4,341 under the ‘Flexi’ category, according to Akasa Air’s website. The fare for a one-way Bengaluru-Kochi flight begins at Rs 3,483 under the ‘Saver’ category and Rs 3,778 under the ‘Flexi’ category.

“We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far,” said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares, we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful, he added.

On July 7, Akasa Air received the air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It is the first airline whose end-to-end AOC process was conducted using the government’s eGCA digital platform, which was introduced in November last year.

Akasa Air co-founder and CCO Praveen Iyer said that the carrier’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year,” he added.

In November 2021, Akasa Air ordered 72 aircraft of the 737 Max family, including 737-8 and 737-8-200 variants, from Boeing. The airline took the delivery of its maiden 737 Max last month. It will start commercial operations with two aircraft and plans to have 18 aircraft by the end of FY23. Thereafter, it will add 12-14 aircraft every year, culminating in a fleet of 72 aircraft over five years.

“We want to be a compassionate airline with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient and reliable. We will provide our passengers with category-first product choices and a happy travel experience which is tech-forward, inclusive and environmentally progressive — all in the Akasa way,” said Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing and experiences officer, Akasa Air.