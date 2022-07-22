Akasa Air ticket sale: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline to take off on August 7; Check routes

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air will launch commercial operations on August 7 with its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The airline has inducted two Boeing 737 Max aircraft for its initial runs from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. It is expected to add more routes as it adds capacity. Boeing has already delivered one plane while the second one is scheduled for delivery later this month.

In a statement issued on Friday, Akasa Air said it had begun ticket sales for 28 flights, operating weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7. It will operate 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

“We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft,” Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said.

“We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year.”

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted Akasa Air its air operator certificate on July 7. Akasa Air inked a deal with Boeing in November to purchase 72 Boeing Max aircraft following a green signal from the regulator in August.

AKASA AIR’S OFFERINGS

Akasa Air promotes itself as an ultra-low-cost airline. In the launch phase, it is competing with existing low-fare airlines. Its fares on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route are around Rs 500- Rs 600 lower than the lowest fares offered by other airlines.

The airline also unveiled a menu for onboard meals and snacks available onboard.

AKASA AIR’S FUTURE PLANS

Akasa Air plans to launch its international service in the second half of 2023.

“MAX has got a pretty good range for international. It can do East Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, Singapore, and Indonesia easily without any payload restrictions,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube had told reporters. According to Indian laws, an airline must have 20 aircraft before it starts flying international.

With inputs from PTI