Akasa Air commences operations on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Akasa Air on Friday commenced commercial operations on its third route, Bengaluru-Mumbai. The low-cost carrier had taken to the skies on August 7 with its maiden flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, while the Bengaluru-Kochi route got its first flight on August 12.

The airline will initially offer flights in each direction on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route twice every day. It will start one additional daily flight on this route on August 30 and another on September 19.

Akasa Air has also added a new route between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will begin on September 10. As of now, the airline has announced six routes between five cities — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights on the Bengaluru–Mumbai route. We believe that strong interconnectivity between these cities is imperative as a catalyst for the rapid progression of our country’s industrial and technological prowess,” said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and CCO, Akasa Air.

“We are excited to offer connectivity between the two major aviation hubs that rank among the top three busiest airports across the country. Chennai is the fourth city we are connecting with Bengaluru, as we constantly augment this important sector. From September 10, we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route,” he added.

Akasa Air received the air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7. The airline now has three Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet. It received the first aircraft on June 21, the second on July 26 and the third on August 16.

The low-cost carrier has plans to expand its fleet by adding one new aircraft every two weeks, with a focus on connecting metro cities to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. By the end of FY23, the airline will have a fleet of 18 aircraft and over the next four years, 54 additional aircraft will be added, taking the fleet size to 72.

Earlier this week, Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube had said that the airline is a well-capitalised with financial means to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years.

He had pointed out that Akasa Air’s financial platform is strong enough to allow it to place an aircraft order in the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than its first.