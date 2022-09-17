Akasa Air adds Delhi as sixth city to its network

Akasa Air, promoted by billionaire inventor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has announced Delhi as the sixth destination for its flights, adding to its existing network of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai.

Services on the Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bengaluru routes will commence on October 7, within two months of the airline’s commercial start.

Akasa Air will have crossed 250 flights per week by October 10, along a total of nine routes. With a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days, the airline will soon put its fifth aircraft into operation.

The airline’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, it will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said, “With our fifth aircraft coming into operations shortly, we will achieve the milestone of 250 flights per week soon.

Apart from flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding the second frequency between this route.”