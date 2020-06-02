Airport shopping, baggage drop made easy! IIT-Guwahati develops contactless safe air travel app; here’s how it works

Flyzy is aimed at enabling safe and contactless air travel and provides a personalized experience for the passengers.

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless safe air travel app! Since the Ministry of Civil Aviation has lifted restrictions on domestic air travel, a group of students at Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati has made an application that will ensure some ease in travelling. According to a report by ANI, the students at IIT-Guwahati have come up with the mobile application while keeping in mind the social distancing norms during the current Coronavirus pandemic. The application called Flyzy claims that it is the first mobile app in India that is providing a dedicated modern aviation technology solution.

How does Flyzy enable safe and contactless air travel?

The report highlighted that Flyzy is aimed at enabling safe and contactless air travel and provides a personalized experience for the passengers, airlines as well as the airport. Citing Deepak Meena who is a student of IIT-Guwahati, also co-founder of Flyzy, the report said that the application is developed according to the guidelines set by International Air Transport Association (IATA). He said that the application is completely safe and poses no cybersecurity threats. He believed that the mobile application is likely to strengthen the aviation industry by making it ready for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Flyzy application: How it helps travellers

According to Meena, the application has four main features which will guide the travellers about the passenger processing, airport shopping, parking and baggage drop. Since the application is contactless, the process at the airport will be enhanced with a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission and will build the confidence among passengers for travelling via flights, the report said.

Currently, the talks about the application are being held with airport authorities of Mumbai, Bangalore and Guwahati in order to operationalize Flyzy. The report added that the application developers believe that this is a next step in the aviation industry to save money and make it more automated. Flyzy is also recognised by Indian think-tank Niti Aayog. Meanwhile in India, around 58,000 passengers flew after the government opened domestic flights, ANI said.