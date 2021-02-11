  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airlines permitted to fly only 80 per cent of pre-COVID flights till March-end: Govt

By: |
February 11, 2021 5:27 PM

The summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves both the schedules - summer and winter - of all the airlines.

The ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.The ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.

Related News

The summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves both the schedules – summer and winter – of all the airlines.

“As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the central government…directs the order dated December 3, 2020, shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on March 31, 2021 or till the date of commencement of summer schedule 2021, whichever is earlier or until further orders,” the ministry’s order said.

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent. On November 11, it was increased to 70 per cent. On December, it was increased to 80 per cent.

Scheduled international passenger traffic continues to remain suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Airlines permitted to fly only 80 per cent of pre-COVID flights till March-end Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Two Indian mountaineers banned for six years after Mt Everest summit climb declared fake
2Pilgrims paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine via natural cave: Official
3COVID-19 pandemic hits air travel; International passenger traffic fell by 90.56 pc in March-Dec 2020