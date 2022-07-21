scorecardresearch

Airlines can’t charge extra fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters: Aviation Ministry

India’s largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

Written by PTI
"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.
Airlines can’t charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.
This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

