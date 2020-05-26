AirAsia’s Jaipur-Hyderabad flight develops technical snag; lands safely

The airline is carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft and has informed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident, it said, adding that it is assisting in the investigation to establish the cause.

An AirAsia India Jaipur-Hyderabad flight with 70 passengers on board developed a technical snag during the flight, forcing the pilot to shut an engine before landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday.

The flight landed at 1.30 PM as per schedule and the passengers for the onward journey to Bengaluru were accommodated in another flight, AirAsia sources said.

VT-IXC, operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020 encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled,” AirAsia Indias spokesperson said in a statement.

Asserting that its pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations, AirAsia India further said it would like to reiterate that Safety First is a core value and the safety of its guests and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect of operations. The airline apologised for the delay on the subsequent flight and confirmed that the passengers have been re-accommodated.