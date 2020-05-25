AirAsia India opens domestic flight bookings for passengers; will fly to 21 destinations; details

All those who have to travel via air across the country will have to fill out a self-declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu.

AirAsia India resumes domestic flights: With the announcement of resumption in domestic flight operations, AirAsia India has resumed its operations and will fly to 21 destinations in the country. According to a tweet by the airline, it has begun operations from today. It said that all the passengers who are travelling to any state have to read, understand, as well as comply with all health and other standard protocols as directed by the destination State or Union Territory.

AirAsia has informed all the passengers that the company will not bear any cost related to guests for repatriating or bearing any quarantine. It further stated that if there is any cancellation, the company will inform the impacted passengers via SMS or email and for this, AirAsia India has also requested guests to update their information on its website https://airasia.com.

According to a report by PTI, the airlines are working in collaboration with the government officials and other stakeholders and have come up with new protocols that will help open up the domestic flying in a safe and regulated manner and keep the safety of operators and passengers in focus. Citing Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the report said that the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the latest guidelines will make way for ensuring as well as instilling some sense of confidence among passengers.

AirAsia India is resuming domestic flight operations tomorrow, i.e. 25.05.2020. Passengers undertaking travel to any state are required to read, understand, and comply with the health and other protocols prescribed by the destination State / UT for airline travellers. — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) May 24, 2020

The airline is taking complete measures including facilitation of regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents as directed and approved by the health authority and aircraft manufacturer.

Meanwhile, all those who have to travel via air across the country will have to fill out a self-declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu application before they arrive at airports. The passengers are also required to check themselves in through the web and report to the airport two-four hours prior to the departure time. Majority of the states in India have released their own set of guidelines and passengers have to adhere to the guidelines recommended by the destination state.