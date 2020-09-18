AirAsia begins flights on Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar routes

AirAsia currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights.
AirAsia India has announced it will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday.
In a press release on Friday, the airline said the Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week.
The low-cost carrier currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights.
Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months when routine aviation operations were ceased due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
However, Indian airlines have been permitted by the government to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.