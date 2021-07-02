Air travel: India witnesses more than 2.6 lakh domestic air passenger on June 30

More than 1.3 lakh passengers boarded 1,283 flights.

As the Covid-19 restrictions ease in various parts of the country on the back of reduction in viral caseload, people seem to be travelling across states. According to the data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on June 30, as many as 2,61,753 passengers boarded flights across the country. On the same day, 2,562 flight movements took place. Interestingly, more than 1.3 lakh passengers boarded 1,283 flights, revealed a tweet by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Stating the number of passengers, Puri highlighted that all domestic flights have been operating with strict Covid-19 protocols. It is to note that with the second wave of Coronavirus infection wreaking havoc, domestic travel remained in the slow lame. The number of flights during the April-May period was reduced to 900 flights in a day, according to a report by rating agency Icra. The report also noted that the decline in air travel came as a result of the second Covid-19 wave where people only took flights in cases of emergency. While the demand was already low, airlines were also directed to set their capacity limit.

Domestic aviation operations continue with all Covid Protocols in place. On 30 June 2021

1,31,115 passengers on 1,283 flights.

Total flight movements: 2,562

Total passengers: 2,61,753 pic.twitter.com/rERVCaga5n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, airlines are now focusing on maintaining all Covid-19 precautionary measures and are urging people to get themselves vaccinated. Recently, Vistara announced that it is focusing on vaccinating all of its crew members and airport staff as it flew its first flight with a fully vaccinated crew. This, according to Vistara, is a step that will ensure the safety of all its crew members and pilots. Indigo, on the other hand, rolled out discounts for vaccinated flyers. This means that the air passenger carrier offered special discounts for passengers who have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As far as international flights are concerned, there is still a ban on many flights amid rising cases of Delta variant and announcement of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.