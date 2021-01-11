  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air travel increases! January 9 marks movement of more than 5.16 lakh passengers across India

January 11, 2021 2:23 PM

According to the data, more than 2.59 lakh passengers departed from Indian airports on January 9 whereas a minimum of 2.56 lakh passengers arrived across the country on the same day.

On the day, 2151 flight departures were recorded across the country and 2155 flight arrivals took place.

There is no doubt that air travel had declined substantially in Covid-hit time and travelling via flights resumed steadily last year. However, with the beginning of this year, it looks like many people are moving across places resulting in a higher number of passengers taking flights. As many as 5.16 passengers took flights across India, not even in January first week but on a single day. January 9 marked the movement of more than 5.16 lakh passengers, according to information provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The aviation ministry took to Twitter to give details on data related to inbound, outbound flights and footfall on Indian airports.

Meanwhile, a survey by flight operator Vistara has revealed that more people are turning to take air travel as a mode of transportation as it is being considered safe. The survey noted that business travel is the prime reason for people to travel via flights. It can either be to come back home or go to a place where they work. An increase in passengers taking flights was seen from October last year. Many are also using flights just for traveling. With an expected increase in the leisure travel category this year, it is likely that the number of people taking flights will also increase.

While the travel across Indian states is set to increase, international travel on the other hand is expected to remain on a lower side when compared to domestic travel.

