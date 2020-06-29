Air Travel in Unlock2.0: Guidelines on domestic and international flight services; Check details

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:35 PM

In a detailed guidelines, the ministry said that the domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. "Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner," it said. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020. 

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The Home Ministry  on Monday issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. But there is no announcement of operating more domestic or international flights. In a detailed guidelines, the ministry said that the domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. "Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner," it said. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020.

India had suspended all domestic and international flights from March 23 in the wake of Covid-19. Last month, the Centre amended the guidelines on lockdown measures to fight the pandemic, so as to acilitate domestic air travel for stranded persons in India.

(Story to be updated)

 

