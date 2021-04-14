  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air passengers to West Bengal asked to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure

By: |
April 14, 2021 6:09 PM

The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in the four states, he added.

The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger's departure for Bengal.The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger's departure for Bengal.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday issued a directive to air passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telegana to carry reports of their RT-PCR negative status conducted 72 hours before boarding the flights, a senior official said. The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in the four states, he added.

“The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger’s departure for Bengal. There is no provision of getting the test done on arrival. The rule also applies for flights departing from the four states mentioned and are bound for Bagdogra and Andal (both in West Beengal) ,” he added.

Related News

Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restriction, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air passengers to West Bengal asked to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SARS-CoV-2 alters Lung Cell Metabolism, shows IIT Kharagpur research model
2Social media trend of flaunting cooking during lockdown impacted cookware industry: Sunil Agarwal, Vinod Cookware
3Covid-19 UK variant spreading faster but no proof of it being more dangerous: Lancet study