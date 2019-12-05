Air New Zealand finds a tasty way to curb plastic waste! Offering vanilla flavoured edible cups

These coffee cups are vanilla flavoured and also leak-proof.

Cups can be edible? Yes, soon you can chew cups while taking a sip of coffee. It sounds like having an ice cream cone. Air New Zealand has started trials of edible coffee cups for its flyers even as it was exploring “innovative waste reduction measures”. The airline in a statement said that currently, it serves over eight million cups of coffee each year. The airline generally uses cups, which are compostable, for serving coffee on board. However, the airline aims at removing cups “totally from landfills”. The trials are part of the airline’s innovative ways to meet its sustainability challenges.

The airline has tied up with a New Zealand-based company ‘twiice’ for exploring the option of edible coffee cups. These cups have found takers among flyers and customers. Apart from serving coffee, these cups are being used as ‘dessert bowls’, Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave said. These coffee cups are vanilla flavoured and also leak-proof.

Apart from the ‘twiice’ edible cup trial, Air New Zealand has recently switched to plant-based cups on board all aircraft and in lounges. The plant-based cups are made from paper and corn instead of plastic. The ingredients of cups enable the cup to break down in a commercial composter. The decision to switch to plant-based cups is expected to prevent around 15 million cups from being dumped at landfill annually. Air New Zealand has also been encouraging its customers to bring their own reusable cups onboard aircraft and into its lounges.

‘twiice’ co-founder Jamie Cashmore said that edible cups show that new and innovative ways of packaging are achievable. He said that this could have a positive impact on the environment as well as having a sweet customer experience. ‘twiice’ is expected to roll out an edible range of crockery next year, Cashmore said.

