Air India’s ‘Namaskar’: A meet and assist service now available at Delhi Airport

Namaskar is a paid assistance service that Air India is providing to its passengers.

Air India will now provide a meet and assist service named ‘Namaskar’ at the Delhi Airport. With the introduction of Namaskar, Air India added one more service to its extensive range of services. The service will be very useful for those who require any kind of special assistance in their air-travel. Air India informed that with effect from September 22, 2019, it has started it Namaskar meet and assist service at Delhi airport. The service is a paid meet and assist service that the flyer is providing to its passengers.

ANI informed that under the new ‘Namaskar Sewa – Meet and Greet’ assistance service of Air India, the Air India staff will take care of passengers, who have subscribed to the service, from the airport entry gate to till being passengers board-in the aircraft. The service provided by the carrier is chargeable, is currently available only at Delhi airport.

The report citing the spokesperson of Air India, Dhananjay Kumar, informed that the flyer has recently started Namaskar Sewa for its passengers. Under this service, the passengers of Air India will be assisted by the carrier’s staffers from Delhi airport entry gate to inside the aircraft. The Air India staff will help passengers in boarding processes like filling of forms and issuing a boarding pass among other necessary help required to the passengers. Dhananjay Kumar told ANI that they (Air India) will incur nominal charges for domestic passengers starting from Rs 750 for 1 assistant. International passengers will be able to avail the assistance services by paying nominal charges starting from Rs 1,500 for 1 assistant.

The information related to the Namaskar Sewa Service rates exclusive of applicable Government Taxes are available on the website of Air India.

ANI reported that in the April to June quarter of 2019, Air India recorded over 80 lakhs domestic passengers and more than 35 lakhs international passengers had travelled using the national carrier’s air-service.

Air India already provides a similar service to its first-class passengers. Any such services were not made available by the flyer for Business and Economy class passengers until the introduction of Namaskar Sewa Service.

Air India’s Namaskar Meet and Assist service is a pilot project. Ther service may be launched at Mumbai airport soon. The flyer is working to make is available at other airports like Calcutta, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad too.