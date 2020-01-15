Air India Washington-Delhi flight delayed by 57 hrs due to glitch in braking system

The B787-8 aircraft developed a glitch in its braking system, a senior Air India official said.
Air India’s Washington-Delhi flight, which was to depart from the US capital on Sunday at 10.25 am, faced a 57 hour-delay as the B787-8 aircraft developed a glitch in its braking system, a senior official of the airline said.
“AI104 Washington-Delhi flight was able to leave on Wednesday morning (IST) only after getting the required spare part. The plane would be landing in Delhi soon,” the official said.
The plane had 133 passengers on board when it developed the glitch, the official said.
The official said around half of the passengers were taken to Newark by road on Tuesday and they departed by the Air India flight to Delhi from there.
