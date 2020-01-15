Air India Washington-Delhi flight delayed by 57 hrs due to glitch in braking system

By: |
Published: January 15, 2020 9:49:36 PM

The B787-8 aircraft developed a glitch in its braking system, a senior Air India official said.

Air India, Washington, Delhi, flight delay, Air India flight schedule, flight status, New Delhi flights, Boeing 787, Newark The Air India Washington-Delhi flight was delayed due to a glitch in the braking system. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

Air India’s Washington-Delhi flight, which was to depart from the US capital on Sunday at 10.25 am, faced a 57 hour-delay as the B787-8 aircraft developed a glitch in its braking system, a senior official of the airline said.

Also Read: Good news! Air India’s ground-handling staff likely to get December salaries by next week

“AI104 Washington-Delhi flight was able to leave on Wednesday morning (IST) only after getting the required spare part. The plane would be landing in Delhi soon,” the official said.

The plane had 133 passengers on board when it developed the glitch, the official said.

The official said around half of the passengers were taken to Newark by road on Tuesday and they departed by the Air India flight to Delhi from there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air India Washington-Delhi flight delayed by 57 hrs due to glitch in braking system
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Makar Sankranti: Millions of pilgrims gather at Gangasagar to take a holy dip
2SpiceJet, Vistara, IndiGo, Singapore Airlines announce new flights; check destinations, fares
3Travel in Andaman, Lakshdweep gets big boost! Govt identifies many islands for development