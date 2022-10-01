Air India to add 20 flights to US & UK

Air India will introduce 20 additional weekly non-stop flights to London, Birmingham and San Francisco from five Indian cities between October and December as part of its efforts to regain market share in the international sector.

With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London, and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, Air India said it will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said: “As Air India reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus. This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group.”

Also Read: Southern Railway hikes platform ticket prices ahead of festive season; Check new rates at these stations

Air India’s current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will go up to 48 flights. Three of the five flights to Birmingham will be from Delhi and two from Amritsar. Five of the nine flights to London will be from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad. Altogether, seven Indian cities will now have non-stop Air India flights to the UK’s capital.

Air India flights from India to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week. Air India will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a thrice weekly service and reinstate a three-times weekly Bengaluru operation. This takes Air India’s San Francisco offering from 10 to 16 weekly, with non-stop service from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Earlier in September, Air India said it will add 30 new aircraft in the coming months which would boost its fleet by more than 25%. The company will add five B777-200LRs to its fleet between December 2022 and March 2023, and will be deployed on routes from Indian metro cities to the US. Air India’s current fleet stands at 113 planes, of which 87 or 77% are operational.

Under the Vihaan.AI programme, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30% in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership.