title-bar

Air India, SpiceJet add host of new flights on Jet routes

By: |
Updated: May 23, 2019 4:38:45 PM

While IndiGo and GoAir have added around 30 new flights each, Tata group joint venture companies, Vistara and AirAsia India, added 20 and 5 flights, respectively.

It has announced 106 new flights so far which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 from Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

With Jet Airways grounded and its overseas flying rights and slots at domestic airport given out to rival carriers, the latter are swiftly adding new flights on international and domestic routes. While Air India on Wednesday announced more frequencies to Dubai, budget carrier SpiceJet introduced 20 new domestic flights. While the new Air India flights will start from next month, SpiceJet will start operations on new routes from the last week of the month.
National carrier Air India said it will add 3,500 more seats per week each on the Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Dubai sectors. There was a significant fall in international capacity after Jet’s groundings, prompting the government to award these routes.

Air India bagged the majority of Jet’s quota of international seats, while IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara also made gains in terms of new routes.
Jet was the largest scheduled operator in India accounting for 13.8% market share in international operations during FY18.

According to experts, fares on international routes are up 15-20% year-on-year due to Jet’s grounding. Apart from the Dubai sector, Air India has also introduced multiple new flights on the domestic network. Starting June 5, Air India will operate new flights between Bhopal-Pune and Chennai-Varanasi. It also announced more frequencies on the Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Vadodra, Chennai-Ahmedabad, Chennai-Kolkata and Mumbai-Vizag routes.

SpiceJet has been adding flights at a fast clip using Boeing 737 aircraft from Jet’s grounded fleet. It has announced 106 new flights so far which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 from Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

The Gurugram-based carrier on Wednesday said that it will add 20 new flights mainly from Mumbai. Jet held around 400 slots at Delhi and Mumbai airports, which have been allotted to rival carriers till July. Till now 60% of Jet’s 766 slots at all airports have been re-allocated.

Since the grounding of operations by Jet on April 17, Indian carriers have announced close to 200 new flights in the domestic sector. Jet operated over 600 daily flights during this period last year.

While IndiGo and GoAir have added around 30 new flights each, Tata group joint venture companies, Vistara and AirAsia India, added 20 and 5 flights, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air India, SpiceJet add host of new flights on Jet routes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition