Air India offer: No penalties, free reschedule on cancelled flights to London, Oman, Saudi Arabia

In view of the Indian government’s directive on the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom from 22nd December to 31st December, and Oman and Saudi Arabia from 22nd December to 29th December, Air India has decided to offer one-time free reschedule to passengers booked to travel during the period. The rescheduled travel should be completed within 31st December 21, Air India said today (December 22, 2020).

Air India also said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd and 31st December 2020.

"In view of GoI directive on suspension of flights to UK, from 22nd-31st Dec'20, Oman & Saudi Arabia both from 22nd-29th Dec '20, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during the period one-time free reschedule for travel completed within 31st Dec '21. All Penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd & 31st Dec '20. For further assistance in this regard please dial our customer care numbers," Air India said in a series of tweets.

The flights to London, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of new COVID-19 strain discovered in the UK.

