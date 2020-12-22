  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air India offer: No penalties, free reschedule on cancelled flights to London, Oman, Saudi Arabia

By: |
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 3:35 PM

New COVID-19 strain: Air India also said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd and 31st December 2020.

air india offerhe rescheduled travel should be completed within 31st December 21, Air India said today (December 22, 2020).(Reuters Image)

In view of the Indian government’s directive on the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom from 22nd December to 31st December, and Oman and Saudi Arabia from 22nd December to 29th December, Air India has decided to offer one-time free reschedule to passengers booked to travel during the period. The rescheduled travel should be completed within 31st December 21, Air India said today (December 22, 2020).

Air India also said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd and 31st December 2020.

Related News

“In view of GoI directive on suspension of flights to UK, from 22nd-31st Dec’20, Oman & Saudi Arabia both from 22nd-29th Dec ’20, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during the period one-time free reschedule for travel completed within 31st Dec ’21. All Penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd & 31st Dec ’20. For further assistance in this regard please dial our customer care numbers,” Air India said in a series of tweets.

The flights to London, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of new COVID-19 strain discovered in the UK.

(More details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air India offer No penalties free reschedule on cancelled flights to London Oman Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Taj Safaris boost to ecotourism! From jungle walks with trained naturalists to engaging local communities
2India-UK flights ban: Covid-19 test, Quarantine guidelines in Mumbai, at airports explained
3Half of respondents want suspension of air bubble pacts: Survey