Air India marks birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev; announces flights on Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted, Amritsar-Patna routes

Air India is marking the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji by launching flight services on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (UK) and Amritsar-Patna routes. The international flight operation connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) in Amritsar, and London Stansted Airport (STN) will commence from October 31. The domestic flight operation between Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna (PAT) and Amritsar will begin from October 27.

Air Indian has stated the reason behind the move to connect Amritsar to Stansted in London in order to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Air India General Manager (Marketing and Planning) R. Babu has mentioned that flyers on board will get Punjabi flavoured food. The flight will be available on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Air India will operate 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route.

Air India will operate 162-seater aircraft on the Amritsar-Patna route on a daily basis. Patna has famous Gurdwara Patna Sahib, which is considered as a sacred place for the Sikh community. This is the birthplace of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh.

Apart from these, Air India has also decided to increase the frequency of the Delhi-Amritsar-Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) flight from March, next year. Earlier, the flight on this international route was available thrice a week. Starting in March, there will be daily flights. Air India is also planning to resume the Chandigarh International Airport (IXC)-Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok (BKK) flight services from July next year, Babu was quoted as saying by PTI.