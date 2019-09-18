Air India introduces ‘low-fat diet meals’ for flight crew; check menu

Air India has apprised its staff about the changes. It said that an initiative has been taken by Director Operations to revise the in-flight food menu after taking into consideration the health factor of the crew.

Air India has gone the healthy way! The national carrier has changed its menu and introduced ‘special low-fat diet meals’ for the flight crew. The new menu includes dishes like Beetroot Ki Tikki, Saute Spinach, Palak Matar Bhurji, Dal Malka Masoor, and Tinda Masala. This has been done to improve the health of the flight crew. Air India has issued a statement saying the changed menu has been introduced only on ex-Delhi/Mumbai flights with effect from September 15, 2019, midnight on all domestic and international flights, as per a PTI report.

Air India menu: Crew on the Air India flights will be getting low-fat diet meals like Dal Arhar, Pudina Raita, Nutri Peas Bhurji, Dry Chapattis, Fresh Green Salad, Chaunk ki Subz, Murg Dhaniya, Dal Kabila, Palak Corn Tikki, and Boondi Raita. Apart from these, the crew on flights will be getting Beetroot ki Tikki, Vermicilli Upma, Bhanu Kebab, Saute Spinach, Tinda Masala, Dal Malka Masoor, Murg Methi, Cucumber Raita, Khus Veg Kebab, and Dal Hara Moong.

Air India has apprised its staff about the changes. It said that an initiative has been taken by Director Operations to revise the in-flight food menu after taking into consideration the health factor of the crew. In view of the above, special low-fat diet meal for crew has been worked out on day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch,” Air India said. Air India has introduced healthy special meals for all crew. The new menu was also cost-effective, Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.