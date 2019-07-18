Air India, Indigo announce new international flights! Check routes, schedule

Check Air India and Indigo flight schedules (Representative image)

International flyers have a reason to cheer as Air India, IndiGo and GoaAir are offering a host of flights. IndiGo has made announcement that it would start flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes. Air India has decided to restart flight on Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi- Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) in Amritsar-Birmingham route. GoaAir was also mulling to commence flight services on New Delhi-Bhutan route.

Indigo flight schedule: The Indigo flight on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes will be non-stop daily flights. The operations of these flights will begin on August 22. The daily Indigo flight on Mumbai-Singapore route would depart from Mumbai at 8.25 am (IST) and would reach Singapore at 4.40 pm (local time). The return flight would leave from Singapore at 7.30 pm (local time) and arrive at Mumbai at 10.30 pm (IST), the airline said in a statement. The daily flight on Mumbai-Bangkok route will leave Mumbai at 9.30 pm (IST) and arrive at Bangkok at 3.35 am (IST). The return flight would leave from Bangkok at 3.25 pm (local time) and arrive at Mumbai airport at 6.30 pm (IST), the low-cost carrier said.

Air India flight schedule: Air India will resume tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham. The operation will begin from, August 15, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. The commercial flight operation on Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham route had to be suspended after Pakistan had shut its airspace in February following the Balakot strike carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan territory. The closure of Pakistan airspace led to a significant rise in Air India’s operating costs on flights.

GoAir flight schedule: GoaAir is likely to become the first domestic private carrier to fly to Bhutan. It already caters to Male, Phuket, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. GoaAir will expand its international operations to three new markets Dubai, Bangkok, and Kuwait.