Air India flyers can now travel seamlessly to Fiji from 3 Indian cities

Air India passengers can now fly seamlessly from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Fiji via Hong Kong or Singapore. A codeshare pact has been inked between the national carrier of India and flag carrier of Fiji, Fiji Airways. As per the agreement, there will be convenient connections between three Indian metro cities and the picturesque South Pacific nation. Air India said that from August 1, the codeshare partnership between the two airlines will come into effect. Under the Code sharing pact, an airline can book its passengers on its partner carriers to provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

In simple terms, passengers of the Air India and Fiji Airways can seamlessly connect from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai, Chennai International Airport (MAA) in Chennai to Fiji via Hong Kong or Singapore.

Meenakshi Mallik, Commercial Director, Air India stated that the national carrier was happy to establish codeshare partnership with Fiji Airways thereby expanding Air India’s network and offering wider connectivity to its passengers.

“Fiji Airways was delighted to add Air India to our growing list of international airline partners. With our direct services from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, Indian visitors can travel to travel to Fiji from three cities. Equally, our guests from Fiji and the South Pacific will have many more options to connect to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for leisure, business and medical travel on Air India flights,” Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive Andre Viljoen said.

Air India was planning to launch a direct flight to the Saudi commercial hub and port city of Jeddah from Lucknow, beginning from the winter schedule. Currently, the airline operates a daily flight to Jeddah from the UP capital via New Delhi. With the direct flight, the journey time from Lucknow will come down by 3 hours, Air India said Monday.