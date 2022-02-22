Air India flight welcomed with water salute as it lands at Male airport! Watch video

Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Air India completed 46 years of air service between India and Maldives and to commemorate the occasion A-267 was greeted with a water cannon salute at Male airport on Monday. The air carrier operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Air India shared a clip of the occasional salute on Twitter. The video showed water propelling from opposite sides and the aircraft moving in between the water canopy as it lands on the Male airport. AI-267 then slowly glides on the runway. The clip has been viewed, shared and liked by several netizens on the social media platform since it has been shared. “Great achievement. Glory and laurels for the nation. Proud” a tweet said.

#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives.



Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/lGqfrYFWuo — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2022

Amid the Covid pandemic air bubble agreement between India and Maldives continued. The “Transport Bubble” are temporary travel arrangements made between two countries under which commercial passenger vehicles can be resumed when regular international flights remain suspended.

India emerged as one of the top source markets for tourist arrivals in the Maldives in 2021. Resorts and travel agents saw an uptick in demand since the gorgeous islands opened doors to South Asian travelers including India last July with visa-on-arrival on producing a negative RT-PCR test report.

Meanwhile, Tata Group regained its control on country’s national carrier Air India after almost seven decades this January by placing the highest bid of Rs 18,000 crore in the Air India disinvestment. On January 27, the government officially turned over the airline to Tata Group.